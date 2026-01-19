Tim Howard sends a message to Arteta about Gyokeres

There have been growing calls for Mikel Arteta to drop Viktor Gyokeres from the Arsenal team as the striker continues to struggle in front of goal. Since arriving at the Emirates, his performances have failed to match expectations, and his inability to score regularly has become a major talking point. This is a sharp contrast to his time at his former club, where he was regarded as a consistent goal scorer.
Gyokeres has often failed to find the back of the net in Arsenal matches and has delivered displays that have been considered below par, particularly when compared with the attackers playing alongside him. This outcome is far from what Arsenal anticipated when they added him to their squad, and the striker himself is aware that his high cost demands a greater return in terms of goals.
Struggles to settle at the Emirates
Part of Gyokeres’ difficulty appears to stem from adapting to his new surroundings. He is still learning how to combine effectively with his teammates, and there are moments when he is not found with passes in promising positions. His situation was not helped by missing much of pre-season, which would normally have been a crucial period for building understanding and chemistry within the squad.
As a result, the Swede now faces increasing pressure to adapt quickly. If his performances do not improve, Arteta may have little choice but to consider leaving him out of the starting line-up, despite the investment made in securing his services.
Tim Howard’s view on selection
When asked whether Gyokeres should be dropped, Tim Howard shared his thoughts via Metro Sport. He said, “It’s a big call, I say no because he was the striker that were desperate to get.
“They spent the money and went out and got him in the summer. Mikel Arteta needs to manage the situation really well.
“I think he can drop him, I do, because he has enough games and players where he can manage the situation.”
It would never make sense to drop Goykerese based on the fact, he is struggling to adapt, when players around still prey like he is not there. Its getting to a point where Saka appears to play for his personal shine, and not the term. He just never looks for Goykerese.
For me Havertz should start the Inter game.. he is faster
than Viktor.. give Ethan a start and rest Rice and Zubim.
we need freshness vs utd. big Gabi needs rest.. too
Gyokeres should have settled in by now. Perhaps starting Havertz and Gyokeres together might help. Arteta should give it a go.