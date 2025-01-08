Tim Sherwood backs Arsenal youngster to be a key player in the club’s future

Tim Sherwood has expressed his strong belief that Ethan Nwaneri is destined to become the next big star at Arsenal. The Hale End graduate has showcased his immense potential whenever he has taken to the pitch, drawing attention as one of the brightest talents in the club’s academy pipeline.

Arsenal has a rich history of producing quality players, and the tradition continues with Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who have both impressed since breaking into the first team. Nwaneri, in particular, made headlines last season when he became Arsenal’s youngest-ever debutant at the age of 15. Since then, the teenager has continued to progress, earning starting opportunities this season and shining in those appearances before being sidelined by injury.

Sherwood, a keen admirer of youth talent, is convinced that Nwaneri is a gem in the making who could have a long-lasting impact on Arsenal’s first team. Speaking to Mirror Football, the former Tottenham manager said:

“Understandably, there’s now a big expectation around Ethan Nwaneri, even more so now Saka is out for a few months.

“He looks to be a player of great ability and someone that can change a game.

“Every time he’s come off the bench or started a game, he’s done a fantastic job and I’m convinced he will continue to do so if he’s given the chance. I was upset for him when I heard about his injury against Brighton.”

Nwaneri’s performances have already shown that he possesses both talent and fearlessness, attributes that bode well for his future at the highest level. As Arsenal fans look forward to his return from injury, the teenager’s development could not only bolster the first team but also save the club millions in the transfer market.

Sherwood’s endorsement highlights the faith many have in Nwaneri’s potential, and if he continues on his current trajectory, the young midfielder could soon become one of Arsenal’s most important players.