Tim Sherwood explains how Arsenal’s title hopes have been kept alive

Tim Sherwood believes that Erling Haaland could have influenced a key refereeing decision had he gone to ground after an incident involving Gabriel. He suggested that such an outcome might have had serious consequences for Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge.

According to Sherwood, if Haaland had reacted differently, Gabriel could have been shown a straight red card, which would have resulted in a three-match suspension. He also argued that Arsenal are significantly weaker defensively without the Brazilian, making any potential absence particularly damaging during a crucial stage of the season.

Sherwood Raises Hypothetical Red Card Scenario

The incident in question came during Sunday’s Premier League fixture in which Haaland and Gabriel were closely matched throughout. The Norwegian striker managed to score the decisive goal despite being tightly marked for much of the game, highlighting the intensity of their duel.

Sherwood suggested that Haaland’s decision not to go to ground may have prevented Arsenal from facing a much more difficult situation in the title race.

Speaking via the Metro, Sherwood said: “I think Erling Haaland has kept Arsenal in the title race by not going down. If he goes down, he gets sent off, 100 per cent.”

Competitive Duel Between Haaland And Gabriel

The battle between Haaland and Gabriel was one of the standout contests of the match, with both players maintaining a high level of physical and tactical engagement. Despite the intensity, both managed to remain on the pitch and avoid disciplinary consequences.

Haaland ultimately had the decisive impact by scoring the winner, which underlined his influence in key moments. Gabriel, meanwhile, contributed to a disciplined defensive performance despite being tested throughout.

While Sherwood’s comments focus on a hypothetical scenario, they reflect how fine the margins can be in top-level football, particularly in matches that carry implications for the title race.