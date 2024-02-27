Tim Sherwood explains why Mikel Arteta keeps picking “luxury player” Kai Havertz

Tim Sherwood asserts that Kai Havertz does not contribute significantly to Arsenal both on and off the ball. However, Sherwood acknowledges that the German has a knack for delivering in big games.

Havertz joined Arsenal in the summer, aiming to enhance the team’s options, particularly as a replacement for the impressive Granit Xhaka. Despite the anticipation surrounding the signing, Havertz has faced criticism, with some fans expressing a preference for a player who consistently makes a clear impact on the team.

Sherwood recently discussed Havertz’s performances, recognising his ability to score crucial goals in important matches. Sherwood suggests that this knack for delivering in key moments makes Havertz a luxury player, explaining why he continues to be selected despite his perceived limitations in overall contribution on and off the ball.

He said on Premier League Productions:

“I think Mikel thinks he’s very versatile and flexible. I agree that he is a luxury. He gives you nothing out of possession. He’s a good size, he doesn’t play like he’s good in the air. Wonderful touch, good vision, he’s a big game player, he scored in a Champions League final for Chelsea. He’s anonymous in the game but he pops up with big goals, and I think Mikel is hoping he pops up with big goals in the business end of the season for him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has looked more productive in recent weeks, and if he keeps doing well on the pitch, he could be rewarded with a new deal instead of being sold.

