Tim Sherwood explains why Mikel Arteta keeps picking “luxury player” Kai Havertz

Tim Sherwood asserts that Kai Havertz does not contribute significantly to Arsenal both on and off the ball. However, Sherwood acknowledges that the German has a knack for delivering in big games.
Havertz joined Arsenal in the summer, aiming to enhance the team’s options, particularly as a replacement for the impressive Granit Xhaka. Despite the anticipation surrounding the signing, Havertz has faced criticism, with some fans expressing a preference for a player who consistently makes a clear impact on the team.
Sherwood recently discussed Havertz’s performances, recognising his ability to score crucial goals in important matches. Sherwood suggests that this knack for delivering in key moments makes Havertz a luxury player, explaining why he continues to be selected despite his perceived limitations in overall contribution on and off the ball.
He said on Premier League Productions:
“I think Mikel thinks he’s very versatile and flexible. I agree that he is a luxury. He gives you nothing out of possession. He’s a good size, he doesn’t play like he’s good in the air. Wonderful touch, good vision, he’s a big game player, he scored in a Champions League final for Chelsea. He’s anonymous in the game but he pops up with big goals, and I think Mikel is hoping he pops up with big goals in the business end of the season for him.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Havertz has looked more productive in recent weeks, and if he keeps doing well on the pitch, he could be rewarded with a new deal instead of being sold.
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Just remind me how far YOUR management skills got you Tim old boy?!
I don’t think he’s watched havertz playing for us. Don’t think his touch has been particularly “wonderful”, but he does give us something without the ball. Wins it back high up the pitch fairly often. To my mind he’s a useful tactical player who does what arteta wants him to do in the pitch – even if he loses the ball cheaply at times or misses chances to score or play a final pass, his positioning, I think, helps create space for teammates and helps us win the ball back quickly whenever we lose it. He’s the opposite of a luxury player, in fact, he’s an important cog in the machine.
I wouldn’t say he’s a reliable scorer for big games, but I do agree that he tends to “deliver” in his performances. Seems to raise it a bit for those matches and doesn’t seem phased when things get tough.