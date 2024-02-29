Tim Sherwood names Arsenal legend in his top five Premier League captains

Tim Sherwood insists Patrick Vieira is one of the top five captains in the Premier League era after watching the Arsenal legend lead the Gunners’ team for a number of years.

Vieira was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and rose to become the captain of Arsenal under Arsene Wenger.

He was the team’s leader when Arsenal won their last Premier League title and went an entire season without losing a game.

That remarkable feat remains a record in English football and Sherwood believes there are only a few captains of the Premier League era who come close to Vieira.

Naming the Frenchman alongside John Terry, Vincent Kompany, Roy Keane and Jordan Henderson, Sherwood said on Talk Sport:

“Someone I played against many, many times. Invincible.

“I think for that reason alone, he has to be on this list.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira will remain a Premier League legend for the remarkable career he had in the competition and most people will not forget his heated rivalry with Roy Keane.

Manchester United and Arsenal were the top two clubs in England at that time and Vieira was one of the Gunners’ most important weapons.

We hope one of our current players will step up and become a hero for us at the end of this term as well.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…