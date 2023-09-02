Tim Sherwood tips Declan Rice to be the “signing of the season” for Arsenal

As per the ex-Spurs player and manager Tim Sherwood, Arsenal would have had to be worried about Manchester United in the title hunt this new season had the Red Devils beaten them to Declan Rice’s signature. Manchester United had in the past been noted as one of the clubs that wanted the Englishman so badly but didn’t even try to impede Arsenal’s move for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal got him for a record £105 million, and Sherwood says they did the best business in completing that deal—a swoop for a player they needed, as they just bought the signing of the season, saying on the No Tippy Tappy Football, “For me, the signing of the season will eventually be Declan Rice. I really believe that. I think he’s the player Arsenal needed.”

About United failing to sign Rice (and Harry Kane), he notes that the Ten Hag project would have been ripe to challenge for the league title this season, but he doesn’t see that happening.

“I’m just amazed that Man United never went out and signed him and Harry Kane. And then, for me, they would have challenged for the Premier League. But they’ve gone backwards,” added the ex-Spurs boss.

Declan Rice has settled well at Arsenal; he hasn’t put a foot wrong since his debut. He has brought another dynamic to Arsenal’s midfield.

If only Mikel Arteta finds a perfect solution to the Havertz midfield struggles, Arsenal’s midfield could be the greatest in the Premier League and Europe.

Onwards and Upwards!

Darren N

