Tim Sherwood urges midfielder to make the “perfect move” to Arsenal

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood admits Arsenal would be the perfect club for Declan Rice as the midfielder considers a summer exit from West Ham.

Rice has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons, but he wants to play in the Champions League.

Arsenal will offer that to the England international and has been considered the best club for him.

However, the Gunners have not been given much of a green light by West Ham, who insists on keeping their star man despite struggling for form in this campaign.

Other clubs are also keen on Rice, but Sherwood believes Arsenal would be the perfect club for him.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, former Spurs boss Sherwood said: ‘He’s been heavily linked with Arsenal and I think that would be a perfect move for him. I think he’d make a real difference.

‘It looks like Granit Xhaka is going to move on with it being the end of his contract and Declan looks the perfect player to slot into that role and improve it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the finest midfielders around and we expect the midfielder to continue delivering fine performances if he joins us.

There is hardly a fan who doesn’t believe Rice is a top player and he could be the ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka.

Video – Mikel Arteta talks about the reasons Arsenal have dropped from the top, and addresses the question if we “bottled it”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…