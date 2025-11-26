Timber discusses Arsenal’s culture of pushing each other to get better

Jurrien Timber has been in outstanding form this season, establishing himself as Arsenal’s first-choice right back ahead of Ben White. The defender has maintained excellent physical condition throughout his time at the club and continues to deliver high-quality performances. Arsenal’s considerable squad depth has enabled them to manage competition effectively, ensuring that each player is pushed to maintain high standards. This environment has fostered a healthy internal rivalry in which every squad member strives to perform at their best whenever allowed to represent the team. Timber’s impressive consistency has limited White’s opportunities in the position, as the Dutchman is widely viewed as the leading option on the right side of defence at present.

Strong competition across the defensive line

Competition for places is not confined to the right flank. Myles Lewis Skelly has also found game time difficult to secure on the left, owing to the exceptional form of Riccardo Calafiori. The dynamic within the squad reflects the broader philosophy implemented by the club, which emphasises continual improvement and a collective pursuit of excellence. Arsenal’s depth requires each player to maintain focus and readiness, knowing that opportunities must be seized when they arise. This has contributed to a strong competitive culture, one that is evident in the performances delivered on the pitch. Timber’s emergence as a key figure in the defensive unit illustrates how competition can elevate individual and team output.

Timber on the culture of improvement at Arsenal

Reflecting on this environment, Timber spoke about the positive influence of internal competition and the collective ambition within the squad. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said, “I am just trying to get better every time, every game, every day. But I think it is also the environment, the culture we have here. I think everyone is trying to push each other, we have a big squad so also we have to push each other. But we are also trying to win something, so I think I am in the right environment to better myself and become the best version of myself.” His comments underline the mentality that has contributed to his impressive form and the strong standards across the team.

