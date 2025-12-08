Timber discusses stepping into centre back as Arsenal’s injury crisis deepens

Jurrien Timber has operated as Arsenal’s first-choice right back for much of the season, though injuries at centre back have forced him to shift from his usual role. The move is not unfamiliar, as he regularly partners Virgil van Dijk in central defence for the Netherlands and has accumulated considerable experience in that position. At the Emirates, however, he has distinguished himself as an exceptional right back, a level of form that has seen him move ahead of Ben White in the pecking order. With injuries continuing to affect Arsenal’s defensive options, Timber has again been required to step into central defence, doing so with commitment and professionalism. The club hold him in high regard, viewing him as one of the most dedicated and focused players in the game at present.
Timber’s Adaptability in a Challenging Period
Timber has made clear that he is more than willing to play in any position the team requires, maintaining a strong work ethic throughout this demanding period. His versatility has proved invaluable to Mikel Arteta, particularly during a time when defensive resources have been stretched. Despite the challenges posed by constant adjustments to the back line, Timber has continued to perform with composure, ensuring that standards remain high even when circumstances are far from ideal. His readiness to adapt has provided crucial stability, reinforcing his importance to the squad and highlighting his strong sense of responsibility.
Timber Reflects on Defensive Responsibility
When asked about stepping into the centre back role to cover for injured teammates, Timber spoke candidly about the demands of the switch. As cited by Hayters, he said, “It’s a different position and different things are being asked, but you try to stay connected with your teammates. We missed some players, but still we could have done better. We could have won this game.” His words reflect a player who is both aware of the tactical challenges involved and determined to ensure the team continue to compete at the highest level. Timber’s attitude and adaptability will remain vital for Arsenal as they navigate the remainder of the season.
Timber was predominantly a CB at Ajax.
GB,
He’s a Centre Back for his country currently. Dumfries is the Right Back, so It’s not hard to see why Timber has to play Centre Back for the Netherland’s. 👍
White was a RCB at Brighton in a back 5 ,Arteta is a Tactical genius (apparently )surely he could swap it about abit .
Thats why the club have backed him over a billion quid of players .
Unfortunately the reality is he’s to static in his approach,great managers find a way to get over injuries,Wenger did and it never was an excuse for him.
I haven’t heard Mikel using our injuries as an excuse DK – maybe he’s mentioned them when explaining line ups.
Arsene certainly didn’t have the amount of injuries we’ve seen Mikel having to contend with these last two seasons, but I suspect he would get on with the job just as Mikel has and will do.
Did I say Arteta ?
Or was I suggesting his fan club 🤔
As for Wenger never having this kind of injury crisis,maybe check that mate .
You might be surprised
Still waiting on you’re second Article!
OH I’ve checked it DK.
He never had all of his forward line out injured.
He never had his three central defenders out at once.
He never signed a player who was out injured after playing at Wembley (Timber) for a complete season.
He never had seven first team players out at any one time.
Of course, if you can prove me wrong, I’ll be delighted to see your examples.
I sent the second article in to Michelle two or three days ago DK.
I can’t do anymore than that.
Much has been said concerning the weakening of the back four against Villa as a result of the injuries to 3 high quality centre backs, but, if truth be told , we failed to function in many areas on Saturday.Any side would miss arguably the best centre back pairing in Europe, but,as alluded to by DK, the back four seemed to lack balance and cohesion against Villa, and in hindsight ,perhaps a set up comprising of Timber, White, Califiori and Hincapie would have been been more secure and more able to stifle threats on the ground and aerially.It is of course easy for fans to criticise in hindsight and Arteta is in a far better position than we are to judge the merits of the players concerned and where they can be most effective.In any event the Manager has acknowledged that the players did not perform well enough against Villa and we can therefor expect a number of changes against Bruges and Wolves.In particular i sincerely hope Norgaar d features in both games as he appears to have been treated rather shabbily since his move from Brentford.