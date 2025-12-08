Timber discusses stepping into centre back as Arsenal’s injury crisis deepens

Jurrien Timber has operated as Arsenal’s first-choice right back for much of the season, though injuries at centre back have forced him to shift from his usual role. The move is not unfamiliar, as he regularly partners Virgil van Dijk in central defence for the Netherlands and has accumulated considerable experience in that position. At the Emirates, however, he has distinguished himself as an exceptional right back, a level of form that has seen him move ahead of Ben White in the pecking order. With injuries continuing to affect Arsenal’s defensive options, Timber has again been required to step into central defence, doing so with commitment and professionalism. The club hold him in high regard, viewing him as one of the most dedicated and focused players in the game at present.

Timber’s Adaptability in a Challenging Period

Timber has made clear that he is more than willing to play in any position the team requires, maintaining a strong work ethic throughout this demanding period. His versatility has proved invaluable to Mikel Arteta, particularly during a time when defensive resources have been stretched. Despite the challenges posed by constant adjustments to the back line, Timber has continued to perform with composure, ensuring that standards remain high even when circumstances are far from ideal. His readiness to adapt has provided crucial stability, reinforcing his importance to the squad and highlighting his strong sense of responsibility.

Timber Reflects on Defensive Responsibility

When asked about stepping into the centre back role to cover for injured teammates, Timber spoke candidly about the demands of the switch. As cited by Hayters, he said, “It’s a different position and different things are being asked, but you try to stay connected with your teammates. We missed some players, but still we could have done better. We could have won this game.” His words reflect a player who is both aware of the tactical challenges involved and determined to ensure the team continue to compete at the highest level. Timber’s attitude and adaptability will remain vital for Arsenal as they navigate the remainder of the season.