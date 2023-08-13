Timber drops a hint about the seriousness of his injury

Jurrien Timber encountered a significant setback on his Arsenal debut as he sustained an injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Having displayed a strong performance during the pre-season, Timber garnered the attention and approval of Mikel Arteta, ultimately earning him a starting role as the left-back against Nottingham Forest.

Unfortunately, Timber’s promising debut was cut short by the injury, forcing him to exit the pitch in discomfort.

The extent of Timber’s injury is set to be determined in the upcoming week, providing Arsenal with more clarity on the duration of his absence. Despite the setback, Timber remains optimistic about his recovery timeline, expressing confidence in his ability to make a swift return to action.

After the game, he published some images on his Instagram account and captioned them: “A win to begin” before he added: “Back soon.”

We pray the injury to Timber is not serious and it is a relief to see him update us with a coming back soon post.

He did well in pre-season and seems determined to find the success he had at Ajax at the Emirates.

Hopefully, we will not suffer any more fresh injuries in the coming weeks, losing Gabriel Jesus and Timber is enough for now.