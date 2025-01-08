Timber expects Arsenal to correct their mistakes in the second leg

Jurrien Timber has acknowledged that losing the first leg of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United was far from ideal. However, the defender believes that the Gunners are capable of overturning the 2-0 deficit in the return leg. Mikel Arteta’s men, who were expected to at least avoid defeat to the in-form Magpies, now face a challenging task if they are to progress to the final and end their pursuit of silverware this season on a high note.

Reflecting on the disappointing result, Timber expressed optimism about the team’s ability to respond. Speaking to Arsenal Media, the Gunners’ defender said: “It’s all to play for in that game, it’s still a semi-final, it’s still not done. But at the same time, we have a lot of games coming up, but we have to look back at this game and learn from it, definitely. I don’t like losing the first match, but now that this is the case, I think it’s a good thing that we have a second chance in the second leg.”

Timber’s comments underline the importance of resilience and learning from setbacks as Arsenal looks to improve in the second leg. Although overturning a two-goal deficit will not be easy, the defender’s belief in his team’s ability to bounce back serves as motivation for the squad. With the right preparation and a determined mindset, Arsenal can still aim to pull off a remarkable turnaround and secure their place in the final.

The task ahead is undoubtedly a challenging one. Winning by three clear goals at Newcastle’s home ground will require an exceptional performance. Nevertheless, Timber’s confidence shows the team’s willingness to embrace the challenge rather than dwell on the first-leg defeat.

Newcastle have proven themselves to be a very strong side, but Arsenal’s ambitions extend far beyond this match. The Gunners will face even tougher opponents as the season progresses, which makes improving their performance crucial not only for the Carabao Cup but for every competition they are involved in. For now, the focus is clear: prepare thoroughly, learn from mistakes, and fight for victory in the second leg.