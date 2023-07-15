Timber has always loved Arsenal and knows he fits our style

Jurrien Timber was finally revealed as an Arsenal player after numerous delaysr. Gooners had been waiting for his deal to be announced for days, and it was on Friday. But it’s not just the fans that are happy with the signing, the player himself seems just as pleased….

Talking about his family, Timber told the Mirror: “They were always Arsenal fans, and I just loved seeing Arsenal play. They had big players, the way they played, the style. I just love the club. I had this from a young age, but my brothers kind of put that in me. I liked watching Robin van Persie of course, and Thierry Henry. They were my favourite players.”

Timber provides much-needed depth to Arsenal’s defence. As we have all come to assume, he will take over the Arsenal right back position. However, the Dutch international has identified two more positions he also hopes to feature in his desire to be a cog in Arteta’s project.

“I think that I’m lucky to say that I can play as a central defender, as a right full-back, sometimes even on the midfield,” Timber said. “So I think that’s a good thing, and I need to keep that.

“I just like the way Arsenal play; is a bit similar to Ajax’s style, and I like to play from the back. I can see a lot of similarities, especially in the way Arsenal and Ajax want to play.”

I’m sure Timber’s declarations are music to Arteta’s ears.

With so many games on the schedule for Arsenal next season, there will be a lot of squad rotation. Arteta and his boys will need to be versatile if they are to do what they failed to do last season: sustain their PL charge.

Timber’s unveiling has been long overdue, and all eyes will be on Rice when he is revealed. The Englishman is set to become Arsenal’s record acquisition after the club agreed a fee with West Ham of £105 million.

