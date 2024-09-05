Timber insists his long-term layoff no longer bothers him mentally

Jurrien Timber suffered a serious injury at the start of last season, which ruled him out of playing for Arsenal for almost the entire campaign.

He suffered that injury in his first game for the Gunners and has only just returned to full fitness.

Arsenal is being careful with the way that they use him to avoid losing him again.

The defender missed Euro 2024 as he was still not fully fit, but he is back in the Netherlands’ squad for this international window.

Arsenal is delighted to have him back and will be worried about his well-being as he plays for his country during this window.

However, the defender insists he is back to full fitness and mentally at his optimum level now, so there is no need to panic about him.

He said to De Telegraaf:

“Sometimes it still feels a bit stiff after a match or training, but in my head it doesn’t play a role at all anymore. When I went out for the first time, I immediately threw tackles again. Without any fear. You can’t just participate halfway, because then things go wrong.”

Timber is a solid player; if he stays fit, we will be one of the most successful teams this term.

