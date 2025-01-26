Timber is sure Arsenal’s character will take them far as a team

Jurrien Timber is thrilled with the character that Arsenal displayed in their win against Wolves, despite the challenge of a red card during the match. It was a game in which the Gunners could have easily made excuses for dropping points, yet they showed resilience and commitment to come out on top. Despite the setback of Myles Lewis-Skelly’s red card, Arsenal continued to dominate the fixture and was the team most likely to score, showing they could cope with adversity.
The game ended with both teams having a player sent off, but Arsenal’s determination never wavered. Even with a man down, they maintained control and pushed for the victory that closed the gap on Liverpool in the title race. It was a performance that would make their fans proud, and Timber is confident that the team’s strong mentality will carry them far in the competition.
He reflected on the match and shared his thoughts with Arsenal Media, saying: “It’s reacting to that adversity you know, I think the character of this group can bring us really far. Also, we have amazing players, a lot of belief in this group that we can achieve amazing things, just have to keep going, still a long way to go and I have a lot of trust in them and today we showed again why we are this good.”
Timber’s words reflect the belief and trust the squad has in each other, and it was uplifting to see how the players responded to such a challenge. The victory reinforces the idea that Arsenal is a team capable of overcoming obstacles and continuing their push for the title. This performance gives fans hope that many more victories are on the horizon for the Gunners this season.
Timber has been an excellent recruit and there is no doubt that there is a determination and togetherness about this team which reflects well on our Manager.On the other side of the coin however, I feel the treatment of Havertz by many fans on this site is shocking.I would ask them to think on where we would be this season without him.He is never injured, gives 100% every match, scores, assists and runs miles without the ball and all this when most sensible fans realise that he is being played out of position by our Manager as there is not a natural central striker available.Instead of criticising Havertz they ought to be pointing the finger at Arteta and his Management team who have only recently admitted the urgent need for at least one central striker.Sure Havertz has missed a number of chances recently but many less intelligent players would be unable to find the spaces he does by his movement off the ball.The guy is physically drained and I sincerely hope Arteta gives him a break from our midweek match in readiness for the City game next week end.