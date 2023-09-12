Timber omitted from Champions League squad confirming seriousness of injury

Jurrien Timber encountered a severe injury setback at the onset of his Arsenal career, sidelining him from action at the Emirates for the past few weeks. The Dutchman had made a significant impression during the preseason and even earned a starting spot in the season’s first game, with Gabriel Magalhaes on the bench.

Mikel Arteta held high hopes for Timber and anticipated his vital contribution to Arsenal’s success in the current season. Unfortunately, it appears that the former Ajax defender will be unavailable for the entirety of the first half of the season.

Arsenal revealed their squad list via their website for the Champions League group stages, and regrettably, Timber’s name was omitted. However, there may be opportunities to make adjustments to the squad in the latter half of the campaign.

On a brighter note, the Gunners have included their other summer signings Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and David Raya in the Champions League squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This omission shows that Timber’s injury is more serious than some may have thought, but hopefully, he will be back to fitness by the second half of the season.

We do not need to rush him back, as we currently have more than enough cover for that spot and should qualify for the knockout stages without him.