Timber or White? Arsenal’s right-back battle shaping next season’s plans

In his debut season at the club, the Dutch international suffered a season-ending injury in the very first game of the league campaign. That setback saw him miss the entirety of the season, making only a second-half appearance against Everton on the final day. Despite the disappointment, Jurrien Timber has really kicked on this term. Among Arsenal defenders, only William Saliba has racked up more appearances. Thirty of his 48 appearances have come in the Premier League, where he has solidified his place as Arsenal’s undisputed choice at right-back.

Timber’s return from injury has been nothing short of remarkable

The Dutchman is a strong contender to be named Arsenal’s player of the season due to the consistent level he has maintained. Few wingers have found joy against him, while he has also been a reliable attacking outlet down the right flank. The fact that he came into this campaign off the back of an ACL injury makes his performances even more impressive. Players typically take up to two years to recover fully from such an injury, but Timber returned and reached peak physical condition in almost no time, which is testament to his elite mentality and the way he looks after his body.

The fitness struggles of Ben White have also contributed significantly to Timber’s rise this season, leading us to ask ‘Is Ben White losing his place in the Arsenal team‘. The England international has endured an injury-hit campaign and has not been at full fitness for quite some time. A minor operation was carried out on his knee in November 2024 to address a persistent issue that had been causing discomfort and affecting his performances. That decision kept him out for a few months and, although he has since returned, he is still some way off his best, as reflected in recent matches.

White’s return raises questions about long-term right-back

Before these recurring injuries, Ben White was and still is a key member of the Arsenal squad. That has been the case ever since his arrival, and it became even more evident when he switched to fullback at the start of the 2022-23 season. His partnership with Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard was a driving force in Arsenal’s attack, playing a vital role in recent title pushes. His consistency and availability earned him the nickname “Mr Reliable” among the Arsenal faithful. Looking ahead to next season, White will certainly be aiming to reclaim a place in the starting eleven. However, this raises an important question — is he still Arsenal’s long-term right-back? While rotation options are essential, stability in key positions is just as important.

Despite his importance to the team, White will not simply walk back into the starting lineup. However, Mikel Arteta may be tempted to reintroduce him due to his chemistry with Ødegaard and particularly Saka. Both players have experienced dips in form this season, with Ødegaard in particular enduring a difficult campaign. White’s intelligent movement and combination play with the pair could help reignite their attacking impact. His overlapping runs would also provide valuable support for Saka, who has often found himself isolated and having to beat multiple defenders.

One possible solution could be to fit both Timber and White into the starting eleven. This would rely on Timber’s versatility, with the Dutchman potentially moving to left-back. For that to happen, Myles Lewis-Skelly would need to shift into midfield, a position many believe suits his long-term development. While the idea is plausible on paper, it would require a tactical reshuffle that Mikel Arteta may be reluctant to make.

Personally, I believe Timber has the edge as the long-term option at right-back — but we will have to wait and see how things unfold next season.

Between the two of them, who would be the better fit tactically in the long term? Thoughts are much appreciated below.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

