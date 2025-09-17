Timber praises the team for their defensive work in the win at Bilbao 

Jurrien Timber expressed his satisfaction with the collective defensive effort as Arsenal secured a clean sheet and a victory over Athletic Bilbao in their Champions League opener.

The fixture presented a stern test, as opening matches often do, with opponents highly motivated to begin their campaign positively. Despite the intensity of the challenge, Arsenal demonstrated resilience and organisation to claim three valuable points and start their European journey strongly.

Timber Highlights the Collective Effort

Speaking to Arsenal Media after the match, Timber underlined that the defensive success was a team-wide achievement rather than the work of only the back line. He said, “It’s not just the defence, also David [Raya] of course and the whole team. I think an amazing effort while we’re defending. I think the standards there are really high, which is amazing to see. It’s a privilege to be a part of. I think we’ve seen it last year, every point counts. To start here with three points is amazing. Now rest, recover, because we have a big game on Sunday again. Looking forward to it in our own stadium.”

His words reflected not only the importance of defensive discipline but also the value of unity across the squad. Each player’s contribution to pressing, covering space, and supporting one another ensured Bilbao were kept at bay.

Togetherness as a Key Weapon

The match reinforced the belief that Arsenal’s strength lies not just in individual quality but in their collective spirit. Timber’s comments highlight how the team’s cohesion and willingness to work for each other form an essential foundation for success in Europe. In a competition where fine margins are decisive, maintaining defensive standards and collective discipline will be crucial.

This victory offered more than just three points; it demonstrated Arsenal’s ability to perform in a demanding environment against determined opposition. The clean sheet will serve as encouragement that they can compete effectively while under pressure, and the togetherness displayed will remain one of their most valuable assets as the season unfolds.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…