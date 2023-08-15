Arsenal News Latest News

Timber set to spend months on the sidelines following his injury

Arsenal is grappling with concerns surrounding Jurrien Timber’s potential extended absence from the pitch due to the injury he sustained during the match against Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

The defender was compelled to leave the field due to an injury that appears to be significant in nature. In response, the club is advocating for Timber to undergo further medical examinations to ascertain the extent of the damage. Presently, there is apprehension within the Gunners’ camp that the injury might involve a torn anterior cruciate ligament, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Such an injury carries the implication of a prolonged recovery period, potentially sidelining Timber for a number of months. This predicament could potentially prompt Arsenal to reevaluate their squad strategy before the transfer window concludes.

Timber holds a pivotal role within the club, often occupying a starting position in defence, especially when Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are available.

Given this development, Arsenal is likely to revisit their decisions concerning Kieran Tierney’s potential sale or consider delving into the transfer market to secure additional defensive reinforcements.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber has come into the club and made himself a starter, which is a lot of credit to him and the defender will feel sad that he would now have to spend some time on the sidelines.

However, Arsenal has depth and we hope the likes of Jakub Kiwior and other defenders down on the pecking order will step up and ensure we do not miss him.

  1. The injury happened THREE days ago. Surely by NOW, it should be clear whether or not Timber has an ACL or something less serious.
    Mere rumours tell us nothing and are meaningless until confirmed, one way or the other.

