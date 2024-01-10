Timber’s brother insists the Arsenal defender will not rush his return

Jurrien Timber expresses a strong desire to be part of the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024, although achieving that goal presents a considerable challenge.

Having joined Arsenal from Ajax in the summer, Timber, unfortunately, suffered an injury in his inaugural competitive game for the Gunners. Consequently, he missed the entire first half of the season. The hope is that he will regain full fitness during the second half of the campaign.

Timber is anticipated to become a key player for Arsenal in the coming years, and Euro 2024 with the Netherlands is a significant aspiration for him. His brother, Quinten Timber, shares the same dream, and both have been diligently working towards achieving it. The shared ambition could serve as motivation for Timber to make a strong comeback to regular action.

Despite the eagerness to be part of Euro 2024, Quinten emphasises the importance of a cautious approach to his brother’s recovery journey. Rushing the rehabilitation process is not on the agenda, as the focus is on ensuring a sustainable and healthy return to the pitch.

“Ultimately I have to make sure that the national coach cannot ignore me,” he said to Soccer News Netherlands.

“From an early age, Jurrien and I have dreamed of being in the Dutch national team together. It would be great if that ever happens. That’s a great goal.

“The most important thing is that he comes back well. There is no point in looking very far ahead.”

It is tempting to rush back and start playing so he can be on the plane for Euro 2024, but Timber knows that does not make sense, and we expect him to stay humble and follow his recovery schedule.

