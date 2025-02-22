Arsenal hosts West Ham today, and nothing but a win will suffice. There is simply no room to drop points regardless of how Liverpool does against Manchester City tomorrow.

Please make no mistake West Ham are tricky opponents, history has taught us that, any drop off in performance and the Hammers are more than capable of springing a surprise, especially under their new manager Graham Potter, who has got them more organised.

We are now coming to the business end of the season and every game carries massive implications and if there was ever a time for certain Arsenal players to stand up and be counted, it is now.

There is no point in naming names, we all know which players need to improve their output and we also know we cannot just rely on our youngsters to get us over the finish line, the more experienced players need to be stepping up and taking control.

The win over Leicester City was very welcomed but it was hardly an inspiring performance and if we play like that against Potter’s men today we really could come unstuck, he has got them playing a lot better even if the results have not reflected that. Anyone watching West Ham recently cannot fail to see they are an improved outfit under Potter.

Arsenal’s youngsters will continue to deliver, of that I have no doubt, they are full of vigour, passion and just love the pressure, sadly the same cannot be said about a number of the more experienced players and today we expect them to start earning their ridiculous wages.

There is no longer room to hide, subpar performances will be called out by the fans and the atmosphere will turn toxic very quickly if certain players let the side down.

So, as the headline says, time for several Arsenal players to stand up and be counted, hopefully, we will see a positive reaction from the players that need to step up their game today and help deliver all three points and keep our title hopes well and truly alive.