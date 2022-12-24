Time has come for Nketiah to justify his huge salary says pundit

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Eddie Nketiah has to step up and justify his new contract and the huge salary that comes with it.

The striker was given a new deal in the summer worth around £100,000 a week after he showed improved form in the second half of the season.

However, Arsenal added Gabriel Jesus to their squad in the last transfer window, and Nketiah has been struggling to play regularly.

But the Brazilian suffered a serious injury at the World Cup and will likely be out for around three months, offering the young Englishman a chance to show he can lead the line for the Gunners.

Agbonlahor says he has to step up and justify why he is earning such a huge salary. He tells Football Insider:

“Eddie Nketiah has got to step up now. He’s getting paid £100,000-a-week. He’s got to repay that faith by banging in the goals until Jesus is back.

“Arsenal shouldn’t have given him that money if he wasn’t good enough to step up and be their main striker if needed.

“I’m sure he will provide some really important goals. I think Man City will win the league anyway, but just being in that fight for the league will give you a top-four place.

“I think Arsenal would be happy with that.”

Nketiah delivered towards the end of last season, and the striker proved he could be relied on. However, he was playing under less pressure at the time, so it was different.

All eyes will be on him now, and he didn’t do so well during the Dubai Super Cup to inspire confidence among Arsenal’s fans.

