Time is running out for Lacazette to save Arsenal career (opinion)

Alexandre Lacazette has come under criticism of late, failing to build on his impressive start to the season, but has now been without a single goal since September.

The striker was linked with the exit door during the summer, with bids believed to have come in for his signature, but none of those met our valuation.

Lacazette only has 18 months remaining on his current deal however, and should he continue to fail to live up to the expectations, it would appear unlikely that a new contract would be offered.

There has been plenty of talk about who could come in to replace him, and while Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah have shown glimpses of form, neither have shown enough to be considered for the role in the long-term.

Odsonne Edouard is another who has been strongly linked with the move in recent seasons, and I would be very shocked to see him still at Celtic going into next season.

He doesn’t appear all that interested this term, most likely because he had his heart set on leaving in the previous window, but his number in the previous shortened campaign were astonishing.

Lacazette isn’t alone in failing to strike the right cord in Arsenal’s attack at present however, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also failing to live up to expectations, which has left many blaming the service which has been provided from elsewhere.

Replacing Lacazette may need to happen, but the team will need to help him if he is to improve his numbers once again, although there is no guarantee that a return to form would be enough to convince Arteta to keep him a part of his plans in the long-term.

Is Laca simply out of form? Or does he no longer suit the needs of the team?

Patrick