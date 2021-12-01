Time is ticking as Mikel Arteta cannot confirm Saka’s involvement against United

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he doesn’t know if Bukayo Saka will be available to take on Manchester United with Arsenal tomorrow.
The youngster scored the opening goal at the weekend when we took on Newcastle, but was unable to continue much longer after that, being replaced by Gabriel Martinelli.
He has been continually assessed since, and on the eve of the big game, the manager Arteta was still unsure on his involvement as admitted when confirmed his latest team news during his pre-match press conference.
“Granit is still not ready,” The Spaniard said (via the Express).
“Kolasinac is still not ready. We have a doubt with Bukayo and a few other knocks we had from Newcastle. I am hopeful [for Bukayo] but we don’t know.”
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Saka won’t be risked, trust me.
Go with;
Ramsdale
Tomi White Gabriel Taveres
Partey Ødegaard Lokonga
Martinelli Laca/Auba Smithrowe
1st Subs; (depending on score/injury)
1. Teirney
(needs game time to get fit)
2. Pepe
(Fresh legs, also game time)
3. AMN
(Shore things up in the middle)
Then we have Bologun, Chambers or Holding just incase. Maybe Saka on the bench too.
Having a proper go at this UTD team is a must, they are in a position very similar to ours but we are seeing the light at the end of the long tunnel and they have just restarted their journy again with Ole being sacked last week but to be fair Carrick had led them to a draw v Chelsea & UCL win v Villareal but we have to be better equipped to take all 3 points at this moment.
1st time i have felt in years we can go get something v UTD… just dont show too much respect like we did Pool or could be a long game!!