Time is ticking as Mikel Arteta cannot confirm Saka’s involvement against United

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he doesn’t know if Bukayo Saka will be available to take on Manchester United with Arsenal tomorrow.

The youngster scored the opening goal at the weekend when we took on Newcastle, but was unable to continue much longer after that, being replaced by Gabriel Martinelli.

He has been continually assessed since, and on the eve of the big game, the manager Arteta was still unsure on his involvement as admitted when confirmed his latest team news during his pre-match press conference.

“Granit is still not ready,” The Spaniard said (via the Express).

“Kolasinac is still not ready. We have a doubt with Bukayo and a few other knocks we had from Newcastle. I am hopeful [for Bukayo] but we don’t know.”