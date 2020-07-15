Time running out for Arsenal as key target mulling over contract

Arsenal are believed to be keen on a deal to sign Thomas Partey this summer, but he is supposedly in line to sign a new contract with his current club Atletico Madrid.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium throughout the campaign, and was believed to be keen on the switch.

The asking price was always going to be tough for Arsenal to raise, especially following the Coronavirus pandemic, and with our side all-but destined to play-out next season without any European football unless we can win the FA Cup.

Dani Ceballos is expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan deal in the close-season, and bringing in Partey would have gone some way to improving our midfield.

That may not be an option unless Arsenal are able to trigger his current release clause and try and carve out a deal with the 27 year-old, before he commits his future to his current side.

GhanaSoccerNet claims that he is ‘on the verge’ of signing a new deal which would see his current £65,000 a week wage doubled, while increasing his minimum fee release clause from £43 Million up to £87.2 Million.

This new contract will likely end speculation of a move for Partey, although it was looking less-and-less likely that our side was going to come up with the cash to land the La Liga star.

Will Arsenal have to sell before they could splash £43 Million on one player? Are we hoping to secure European football before deciding on our summer budgets?

Patrick