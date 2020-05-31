Time running out for Arsenal as St Etienne move close for target

Arsenal target Adil Aouchiche is claimed to have travelled to St Etienne for a medical amidst talks of a move.

The Gunners were believed to be keen on striking a deal for the 17 year-old, who has been impressing with PSG youth ranks, with the youngster yet to sign his first professional deal.

Hopes of a move to Arsenal look slim following the latest news, with claims that the youngster has arrived at St Etienne on Thursday to complete a medical.

Our club has done well in persuading young future stars to join the club of late, with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi all emerging as top talents.

Aouchiche excited potential suitors to his ability last summer when firing nine goals in five matches at the European Championships with France, with another three goals scored in qualifying to help his side reach the finals in the Republic of Ireland.

The 17 year-old now looks set to leave PSG after just three appearances for the senior side, one in the league as well as two in the Coupe de France, where he scored his first senior goal.

Aouchiche may be looking at trying to secure regular football this season with St Etienne, a likely scenario which would not have been offered at the Emirates Stadium due to our raft of talent.

Could Arsenal still strike a deal to sign the young midfielder? Should we have offered him guaranteed minutes to try and persuade him to join us instead?

Patrick