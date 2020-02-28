Time to back Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be top goalscorer

Betting and football have always gone hand in hand, it is not for everybody of course but for some they love to have a flutter, some like online poker and casino’s, especially when they can get this promo code to give them more chances at winning some cold hard cash. However, football is my game and the odds on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being top Premier League goalscorer do look a bit tasty to me.

The Gabonese hit-man is available at 7/2 and considering he is joint top of the goalscoring charts with Jamie Vardy and is a goal machine, those are good odds in my book.

Last night was probably the lowest that Auba has felt in an Arsenal shirt, he knows his miss in the dying seconds was terrible but I am of the opinion that he will not go into his shell and will come out with all guns blazing to put it behind him.

Aubameyang is used to playing in an underperforming side but he does not let it get to him, he proved that categorically last season by winning the Golden Boot along with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

He does not have that character to allow what happened last night to affect him long term and the way he looked in the after-match interview tells me he will want to put it right for the fans as soon as possible.

Arsenal still has a lot to play for this season in terms of the Premier League. There is an outside chance of Champions League football, a long shot for sure but still a chance and anyway, top-five may well be enough if Man City’s ban is enforced while they go through the appeal process in the same way Chelsea’s transfer ban was imposed despite them being in the process of appealing.

The team will not give up, they will want to bounce back as soon as possible and I see no reason why Aubameyang will not be as prolific as he has been all season long.

Mikel Arteta will also make sure that Aubameyang is mentally strong, the one thing about the Spaniard is that he does appear to have strong man-management skills.

All things considered, I am fairly positive that Aubameyang will carry on scoring, that he will bounce back, that he will move on quickly from last night, certainly a lot quicker than a lot of the Arsenal fans will do that is for sure.