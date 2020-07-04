Time to close down Arsenal’s interest in Bundesliga target for one big reason

Arsenal is set to miss out on the signing of Dayot Upamecano because of their expected small summer transfer budget.

The defender has been a long-term target for the Gunners, and they even failed in a bid to land him last summer (The Sun).

They have remained interested in his signature ahead of the summer transfer window, but it seems that they will be priced out of a move for him, according to a new report.

The Times is claiming that Arsenal will not be able to land the defender because of their limited transfer budget this summer. It claims that the Gunners will focus on other transfer targets that they can sign instead of the defender who is valued at around €50m.

Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal a better team defensively since he became the club’s manager, however, the Spaniard knows that he will have to replace some of his defenders with top quality ones.

He has given a new deal to Pablo Mari and he will be welcoming Wiliam Saliba back next season.

Hopefully, he will be able to offload any defender that he thinks has become surplus to requirements so that he can land better ones.