‘Time to deliver’ – Arteta calls for big final performance (Video)

Arsenal’s form in 2021 has seen them climb into touching distance of the European places with just one match remaining, and the manager Mikel Arteta was asked to explain the mindset of his players at present.

The Gunners were being talked about as possible relegation candidates earlier in the season, but have climbed back to within one point of seventh place.

With so much on the line, and with both Everton and Spurs having a point advantage, even a win on Sunday could leave us ninth in the table and without European football.

Arteta has asked for one last performance from his players, but admits their fate isn’t completely in their hands.

'We've earned the right' 👀👀👀 Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal side earned their shot at European football after months of hard work 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pgnpMWoCuu — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 20, 2021

With Everton and Spurs taking on Man City and Leicester, it could well be an extremely exciting matchday.

Patrick