Time to go Jonas? Gunners, 14 time winners of the Women’s FA Cup, fall to Man City..

Arsenal Women crashed out of the Women’s FA Cup this afternoon, losing 0-1 to Manchester City, in the fifth round of the competition.

Arsenal, 14 time winners of the Women’s FA Cup, played well on the whole. But Manchester City were the better team on the day. The first half of the game was a little lacking in lustre, but in the second half both teams came alive, with good football either end and good chances either end. Arsenal’s Sabrina D’Angelo made some super saves for our Gunners, but Man City’s Khiara Keating made some wonder saves between the sticks. For me, no goal-line technology lost our Gunners the game when Keating looked to handle the ball over the line from an Arsenal corner but it wasn’t given..

Many are calling for head coach Jonas Eidevall to go. This season Arsenal Women, under Jonas’ leadership, have:

been knocked out in Round 1 of the Champions League

been knocked out in the 5th round of the FA Cup

are struggling in the WSL after 3 defeats to mid-table teams

Eidevall has, arguably, has the best squad in the WSL, an embarrassing amount of midfield options and he keeps getting it wrong. It’s becoming a hugely disappointing season for us Gooners..

Should Eidevall have been sacked after losing to arch north London rivals Tottenham, for the first time ever, in December? Or our our Gunners defeat to West Ham, again, for the first time ever?

Eidevall refuses to concede title after Arsenal Women suffer shock West Ham defeat.. Is Eidevall delusional?

Are you still keeping your hopes up for the season Gooners? I’m struggling..

Michelle Maxwell

