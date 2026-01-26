“Time to react.” Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s loss against Manchester United

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal now needs to react after Manchester United beat them in the Premier League yesterday. The defeat continued a worrying run of form for the Gunners, who have now failed to win any of their last three league matches. That sequence of results does not reflect the consistency normally associated with a team aiming to secure the league crown at the end of the season.
Despite the setback, Arsenal remain the strongest team in the Premier League this campaign and still hold a four-point lead at the top of the table. However, losing at home to Manchester United is not a result the Gunners will be proud of. The manner of the defeat will be a concern, particularly given the expectations surrounding their form and performances this season.
Pressure Builds After Home Defeat
The loss has increased the pressure on Arsenal to respond quickly and end their current run without a victory. While the overall league position remains strong, the home defeat highlighted areas where standards dropped and opportunities were missed. Arsenal will be eager to ensure this period does not develop into a longer slump, especially with key fixtures still to come across multiple competitions.
Arteta made it clear that he is disappointed with the outcome but does not want his side to dwell on the result. Instead, the focus is firmly on how the team responds, both mentally and tactically, after being punished for falling below their usual level.
Arteta Calls for a Response
Arteta said via Premier League Productions: “If you want to win, you have to go through those moments. You expect to win every game, there are still 31 games to play and it is totally unrealistic. The margins are very small and we made them even smaller in the manner we did certain things. Now it is time to react and see what we are made of…and the next one is in the Champions League.
“We want to play with those demands and we know that today we were not at our level, and we paid the price.”
While this result alone is unlikely to derail Arsenal’s season, further dropped points in upcoming Premier League matches would signal a need for change. The response in the next fixtures will determine how firmly the Gunners can reassert their title credentials.
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I said this in another article, but we need to reset.
This is a good opportunity to rest a lot of players against Kairat, it is not important right now.
The players need to re-focus and can have this whole week to do just that. It is crucial we react now, especially in the next two weeks, as we need maximum points against Wolves and Leeds, especially as City could drop points to Spuds or Liverpool.
The biggest pressure is on him, on Arteta. Arsenal might fail to win the PL or CL, they’ll try again next year. But Arteta has to go in this case and when and where is he going to get the same support? So many years, so much money. Is he the best coach for these players? He has to prove it, in a year when others struggle. But City rebuilds fast, Liverpool are ready to sack the manager who won the title last year. Premier League is not for walking football, as someone described yesterday’s performance.
I agree with Arteta, players were below the standard vs utd.
Fit squad now, so bench the players who lowered the standard. Can’t continue to start underperformers and then wonder why performance standards drop. Too comfortable in their position and no serious competition.
Let’s see how Arteta handles this wobble; next step is on the manager.