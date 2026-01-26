“Time to react.” Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s loss against Manchester United

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal now needs to react after Manchester United beat them in the Premier League yesterday. The defeat continued a worrying run of form for the Gunners, who have now failed to win any of their last three league matches. That sequence of results does not reflect the consistency normally associated with a team aiming to secure the league crown at the end of the season.

Despite the setback, Arsenal remain the strongest team in the Premier League this campaign and still hold a four-point lead at the top of the table. However, losing at home to Manchester United is not a result the Gunners will be proud of. The manner of the defeat will be a concern, particularly given the expectations surrounding their form and performances this season.

Pressure Builds After Home Defeat

The loss has increased the pressure on Arsenal to respond quickly and end their current run without a victory. While the overall league position remains strong, the home defeat highlighted areas where standards dropped and opportunities were missed. Arsenal will be eager to ensure this period does not develop into a longer slump, especially with key fixtures still to come across multiple competitions.

Arteta made it clear that he is disappointed with the outcome but does not want his side to dwell on the result. Instead, the focus is firmly on how the team responds, both mentally and tactically, after being punished for falling below their usual level.

Arteta Calls for a Response

Arteta said via Premier League Productions: “If you want to win, you have to go through those moments. You expect to win every game, there are still 31 games to play and it is totally unrealistic. The margins are very small and we made them even smaller in the manner we did certain things. Now it is time to react and see what we are made of…and the next one is in the Champions League.

“We want to play with those demands and we know that today we were not at our level, and we paid the price.”

While this result alone is unlikely to derail Arsenal’s season, further dropped points in upcoming Premier League matches would signal a need for change. The response in the next fixtures will determine how firmly the Gunners can reassert their title credentials.