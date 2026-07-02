“Time to recover ” Declan Rice gives update on his fitness after tough England game

Declan Rice has provided an update on his fitness after England came from behind to defeat DR Congo in the round of 32 of the World Cup yesterday.

Rice has remained a key figure for England throughout the tournament despite continuing to manage an injury that he has reportedly carried since the end of last season. His importance to the side has been evident during the competition, with England relying heavily on his performances as they attempt to progress deep into the tournament.

England fell behind early against the African nation and struggled for long periods of the match before eventually turning the game around through an outstanding display from Harry Kane.

England comeback victory

Kane once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the most feared strikers in world football, delivering the quality needed to inspire England comeback victory.

However, the Three Lions also depended on strong performances from players such as Rice, whose contribution across the pitch proved vital during difficult moments of the match. The midfielder even operated at right back late in the game as England attempted to hold onto their advantage.

Rice versatility and determination were clear throughout the encounter, particularly as he continued to perform despite concerns surrounding his physical condition and the demanding nature of the contest.

Rice addresses fitness concerns

Speaking after the match, Rice provided reassurance over his condition, as quoted by the Metro.

“I’m fine. Good as gold. Good.

“It’s what happens when you play in 30 degree heat I suppose. Tough game. Give it everything and bodies been through a lot in that match. Time to recover and go again.

“It was probably the hardest 12 minutes of the game having a stint at right back.”

His comments suggested that fatigue and the challenging weather conditions were major factors during the match, rather than any serious aggravation of his existing injury concerns.

England will now hope Rice can recover fully ahead of their next World Cup fixture, with his presence expected to remain crucial as the Three Lions continue their pursuit of international success in the competition.