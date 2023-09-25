Tired Arsenal couldn’t beat Tottenham but remain unbeaten

What went wrong against Tottenham
After a long battle on Sunday afternoon, Arsenal walks away from this season’s first London Derby sharing the points. Mikel Arteta and his side left disappointed that we dropped two points but after an intense match at The Emirates, some might say we were lucky to get the draw.
Arsenal started the match on the front foot, pressing the Tottenham players hard whenever they had the ball, forcing interceptions and for at least the first half, completely controlled the game. We kept sitting back a bit, letting Tottenham pass the ball around until we forced mistakes and pounced. Arsenal had plenty of chances in the first half but just weren’t clinical enough.
Tottenham kept inviting the press and Arsenal were equal to it. Saka was almost unstoppable in the first half with Arsenal primarily focusing on getting the ball into his feet. After 25 minutes Saka dropped his shoulder and fired the ball into the goal, picking up a deflection on the way from Romero, Arsenal were one to the good.
Just before half time, Son equalized, after two great saves from David Raya, Arsenal couldn’t get the ball clear out of their area, with the ball landing at the feet of James Maddison who played the ball right to the feet of Son and into the net. A disappointing end to a good half and putting us level walking into the tunnels.
Arteta made two changes at half time, Declan Rice and Fabio Vieira came off for Jorginho and Kai Havertz. Rice coming off with complaints of a back problem. It didn’t take long for Arsenal to get back in front when Saka stepped up from the spot and fired the ball down the centre of the goal to put us 2-1 up, after Ben White fired a shot that hit Romero’s hand in the box and VAR awarded a penalty.
Unfortunately, it only took a minute and 38 seconds for Tottenham to get one back and level up the scores, after a horrible mistake from Jorginho in the middle of the pitch, who looked to just switch off for a second and Tottenham instantly replied with another goal from Son.
The game ended 2-2 and points were shared. Arsenal looking tired and out of touch in the second half, continuing both Arsenal and Tottenham’s unbeaten runs this season. After a promising first half, Arsenal looked to be outplayed in the second. With such a quick turn around from the Champions league, I think tiredness definitely played a part in our drop off in quality in the second half.
A tough one to swallow but we are still unbeaten and will now turn our focus to Brentford, who we play in the Carabao Cup this week.
What’s your thoughts on the game Gooners? Could we have done more?
Daisy Mae
———————————————
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Chelsea have conceded same goals as us but they are bottom half near relegation zone, we are better than them because we have scored more yet I haven’t been happy with our scoring this season compared to last.
I wonder if we are going to be struggling for goals how difficult its going to be.
Havertz should start to get some goals. His performance in the past two games have been acceptable but it is clear his signing have been our downfall so far.
He has stopped more deserving players from starting, he hasn’t been able to fill the shoes of the man he replaced, the manager have changed the winning formation to accommodate him. All these have shown in our performances so far.
So Admin removes my last comment because I called out his hypocrisy. Standard censorship these days. Tell the truth and get punished.
So clearly HH, you can continue with your constant personal attacks, despite admin saying it violates the rules.
It’s insane you follow and attack me on other blog sites, make fun of the disabled, yet somehow never get punished! Amazing!
HH I have to agree, sadly. But I willgive HAVERTZa deal more time to settle in yet. Though the early the signs do look ominous, I regret to say.
But many stranger things have happened in football and he still may prove MA right and many of we doubters to be far too hasty.
Which is WHY I for just one will not keep slating him.
The other outstanding need is for a specialist central top class striker who we can rely on to score goals regularly.
We could’ve won the game if Jorginho didn’t have a brain fart or if Jesus was more composed after stealing the ball from Maddison, but crying over spilt milk would be useless
The game should be a big lesson for Arteta, the coaches and the players. Nketiah and Vieira seem more suited to be super-subs, instead of starters
As predicted by many people before the season started, Man City would most likely win EPL again. The season is still long, so we’ve still got enough time to finish in top four
Dare I say Ramsdale always energizes our whole team with his fearsome attitude ans it spread forward to the whole team from the back to the front? and dare I say it always gives us extra energy when our players legs are all but gone??
Dare I say claiming crosses dont automatically cancel out fearsome leadership qualities in Rambo on a team sorely lacking Xhaka’s imperial leadership
and these all added to wins no matter how many goals we concede?
Dare I hope someone else sees the obvious other than me?
Return Ramsdale to the line up to add some bite and some sorely lacking leadership after Xhaka exit!
Leaderships leads to bite which leads to transferred energy which leads to ability to fight for a win when legs are gone.
Xhaka wont let us be bullied like Spuds did yesterday, and not only that, buy copping several key injuries while at it
Oh, and one more thing, Saka has been found out!
I told someone Saka will shine like a diamond in the Champions League but will look a shadow of himself in the EPL all season long. Sad thing is this isnt about a change anytime soon. At first I thought its because he is being double-teamed, but then I saw now that even beating one man is an herculean task for him now.
They know he is going to feint to his right (a leg they now know he barely uses) and then drop a shoulder and go full burst to his left to curl in. Way easy to mark, and far from the quality of his legendary compere in Arjen Robben.
Before, defenders facing Saka usually look all worn about by the 70th minutes from being dragged around…last night, Udogie barely broke a sweat last night and at full whistle looked like he can still do another solid half
So, MA and Saka needs to figure out how to unlock that mess fast and develop new tools for battle on the right side.
Saka hasn’t been found out at all. If you look at so many of the big moments, assists and goals this season, guess who’s always involved?
This game just showed us what we already know, that we need a goalscorer. Eddie just isn’t prolific enough and Jesus while he is a nuisance to defences is not calm enough in front of goal to be called a goalscorer. The chance he missed which would have put us 2 up would of probably settled the team down and gone on to win.
If our players are tired now I dread to think what they will be like in 6 more games .
The reason we are struggling are bad choices in the transfer market IMO
Can’t be any worse than Kallstrom, Cech, Squillachi! Hahaha