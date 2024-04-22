Tired Arsenal must stand up and be counted after sloppy win at Wolves

Well lovely Arsenal people, we prolonged the title race a little with a win at the Molineux. It was a game that psychologically had a huge weight, but in reality this Wolves side was missing Neto and Cunha, so we should’ve won either way.

At this point of the season results are the most important thing, but I think it was obvious the players are tired. Bukayo Saka needs to be taken out of the side. He’s played already 42 games this season and it was another 90 minutes. Surely with the lead, we could’ve brought Martinelli on?

I won’t even bother with Reiss, because him, Smith-Rowe and Eddie are players that shouldn’t be here given the numbers they wear, the money they earn and the minutes they play on the pitch. We’re trying to win the league with 13-14 players, but that topic has been discussed a lot.

Saka is far from the only player being overplayed thoug. Havertz, Rice and White have played 44 games each, Gabriel and Saliba – 43, Odegaard – 41. If you compare this to Man City who have played more games including the club world cup and are also in the FA cup final. Rodri has 38, Foden – 41, Silva – 39, Haaland 39, De Bruyne has less than 20.

You may not think a difference of 4-5 games on average is so big, but out of 40 games, that’s 10% less energy your squad has to burn in the course of the entire season. Don’t get me wrong, City looked tired against Chelsea.

My issue is we play Chelsea next, and they’ve been better lately. It will be a difficult game, and our performance against Wolves won’t be enough. Then we go to Spurs, who’ve had a lovely two weeks break. Those are must-win games as at this point any dropped points end any slim hopes of a title.

I just felt given the fixtures coming up, this was the game to rotate. Partey came on today in the last 10 minutes of the game. Another player that I believe is going this summer, but surely he could’ve helped Rice rest a little, because his role demands so much physically in attack and defense.

I think the nerves showed up just as much as fatigue. Trossards goal flew in the top corner, but it wasn’t exactly a shot full of conviction. The goal was as nervy as the team and it gave us a huge sigh of relief. We were wasteful in front of goal, and it took to the last 2 minutes of extra time, before a smart finish from Odegaard secured a 2:0 win, but even that goal happened after our captain failed to put in a good cross, but the ball fell kindly for him again.

All and all we of course take the points. If we limp our way to 5 more wins, I’d take them any way they come. But I just want to point out that in order to improve in general there needs to be critical self reflection. We shouldn’t be so short-sighted and think only of the next game. This is the reason why we look so leggy now, at the business end of the season. I think City will win their 6 games and secure the title, but I’d still prefer us to die by our swords, rather than just roll over and wave the white flag. Let’s make them work for it at least!

Konstantin