Tired looking Gunners lucky to come away with a point – What went wrong?

What went wrong against Chelsea?
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad were the standout favourites to win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night but in a surprise turn of events, Chelsea looked to be the better side for 70% of the game. Although Arsenal had a lot of possession, they didn’t do much with it and after such a huge win against Manchester City a few weeks ago, you can’t help but feel we dropped a needed two points.
Arsenal came out looking tired and not like the same side we’ve grown accustomed to seeing so far this season, a real lack of energy and desire and after being so solid in the first few games, it looked like there was something missing. Saka, Gabriel and Martinelli all started after coming back from injuries, should have brought a boost to Arteta system but for a lot of the game we looked completely lost.
Arteta again made the right changes at the right time that ultimately won us the point, but it still wasn’t the Arsenal performance we’ve got so used to seeing. A lot of our lads went away and played with their countries in the international break and could be tired after playing, travelling etc…but after a few days back at London Coloney you’d expect Arteta to notice if some weren’t up to the task.
But I personally think that having that two-week international break stopped our momentum, after such a great performance against City, where we walked away surprise winners, having a two-week break stops that momentum and can cause disarray in the dressing room and on the pitch. Maybe we thought going to Chelsea who have been an easier task than it was, Chelsea have been struggling since last season and maybe we underestimated Pochettino and what he’s doing at the club.
Chelsea also won their last three games and have looked to have started to gel properly together, and we’re also walking in with the momentum from winning after having such a rocky start to the season. Chelsea set up to 4-2-3-1 in attack but were set up in a 4-4-2 formation when defending ,which created a low block that for most of the game we couldn’t get through.
Ultimately, we were lucky to grab a point and Chelsea looked to be the better side, im not sure if its just an international break hangover or what happened but it doesn’t look like the side Arteta’s built up over the past few seasons. Although it was a tough match we still remain undefeated in the Premier League and a draw is always better than a loss. To come back from 2-0 down in the dying minutes of a game shows character and show’s the fans that they won’t stop fighting for the badge till the final whistle.
A lot to improve and a lot to take away from the match and hopefully we see a more confident side when we face Sevilla mid-week.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Cucurela couldn’t make one cross because he’s stocked with Saka.
Gusto couldn’t make one cross because he’s stock with Martineli.
don’t expect same energy from a team who need to face Sevilla in space of 3 days with a team who have a mid-week rest.
We’re lucky to get a point it’s not more than enough,but it’s enough.
What went wrong was the selection process, and we yet to hear from the world class player Partey exclusion.
This game show more of how weak Chelsea are rather than how Arteta subs worked.
Chelsea of Old would have wallop us cause that’s the typical way they always beat us back them concede possession to us and just take their chances and that’s how Poch as always played us but the Chelsea teams was weak that’s why they can’t hold on to the win.
Lots is going through the minds of our players Brazil lost, Norway are almost out of Euro contention, saka coming back from injury, Martineli also still showing signs of not yet getting his rhythm maybe it would have been better to play Nekitiah and trossard from onset.
Also it looking more likely that this season goals will be our undoing and Jesus and Nekitiah are not scoring and once Saka and martineli are choked game up for us. We really need a striker come January ASAP
On paper our starting lineup looked good
But I think we should have started Trossard and Partey instead of Saka and Jorgino. Because Partey is our best Defensive Midfielder and Saka was a bit rusty due to injury.
I’m going to harp on for a while about how good Trossard is. I’m sorry but I’m a big fan of his lol
Lucky? I don’t think so! Yes we were poor compared to our performance against City, but we had the determination to come back, deservedly get the draw and Nketiah was inches away from winning it for us. I really don’t understand comments saying it was a selection problem as Partey wasn’t picked over Jorginho, but he’s obviously not 100% fit (has he ever been though?) and we have some tough games coming up. The subs worked and we got a hard earned point, in the end. My only criticism is that there is not an adequate cover for Saka. Do we need another striker? Yes but I’m thinking a mistake was made selling Balogun, as he’s now doing well again in France and spending another £100 million plus on Toney, Vlahovic or someone else will be us being accused of buying the league, as other teams have been accused of on here.