Title Race heats up as Man City win cuts Arsenal lead to two points

Manchester City have done exactly what everyone expected them to do tonight, beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at the Etihad and turning the pressure right back onto Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

For now the gap at the top has been cut to just two points. Cue the noise. Cue the “Arsenal are wobbling” headlines. Cue the endless reminders that Pep Guardiola’s side know how to hunt down titles in the final weeks of a season.

But while the media narrative will inevitably swing back toward Manchester City tonight, the reality is that Arsenal still hold the advantage, and importantly, their destiny remains completely in their own hands.

After defeating Fulham and West Ham in recent weeks, though the West Ham win was a very hard-fought affair, the Gunners are still in the driving seat.

Arsenal still control the title race

The Gunners now head into their huge clash against Burnley at the Emirates on 18th May knowing exactly what is required, win the game and restore the cushion back to five points.

That would immediately pile the pressure back onto City, who face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on 16th May before travelling away to Bournemouth in the Premier League on 19th May.

Fatigue, injuries and fixture congestion are still very real factors here.

Arsenal, meanwhile, can focus fully on the league before attention turns to the Champions League final on 30th May.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already shown incredible mental resilience this season. Every time people have questioned them, they have responded. Every time City have applied pressure, Arsenal have found another gear.

This title race is not being handed to anyone.

The final day could still be dramatic

The Premier League season concludes on 24th May, and there is every chance this race goes right down to the wire.

Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace, while Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad.

On paper, City’s fixture looks kinder, but football rarely follows scripts in title run-ins, especially when nerves and pressure start creeping in.

And let’s not forget, Arsenal could still end this season with something even bigger than the Premier League title.

Six days after the final league fixtures, the Gunners head to the Champions League final in Budapest knowing they are potentially just one victory away from European immortality.

This is no longer simply about whether Arsenal can handle pressure.

This team are fighting on multiple fronts, carrying the hopes of supporters who have waited years to see the club back at the elite level of European football and genuine Premier League contention.

Manchester City winning tonight changes the maths slightly.

It does not change the fact Arsenal are still top.

And it certainly does not change the belief growing around this football club.

Can Arsenal respond against Burnley and take another giant step toward the Premier League title, Gooners?

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