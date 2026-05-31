“To be brave” Pundit comes to the defence of Gabriel after penalty miss

Gabriel endured a heartbreaking moment as PSG defeated Arsenal on penalties to win the Champions League, with the Brazilian missing the decisive penalty in the shootout.

The defender has been one of Arsenal’s most influential players throughout the season and played a major role in helping the Gunners reach the Champions League final and secure the Premier League title. His performances have consistently underlined his importance to the team, making his disappointment at the end of the match even more difficult to take.

Gabriel’s Outstanding Performance

Despite the eventual outcome, Gabriel delivered another impressive display against the Parisians. PSG were only able to score from a penalty during regular time, highlighting the quality of Arsenal’s defensive performance throughout the contest.

Even during extra time, PSG struggled to make their superiority count as Arsenal continued to defend resolutely. However, penalty shootouts are often unpredictable, and the outcome can hinge on the smallest of margins regardless of what has happened during the match itself.

Penalty Heartbreak in the Final

The shootout remained finely balanced after Eberechi Eze missed his penalty and PSG also failed to convert one of their spot kicks. That sequence left Gabriel with the responsibility of keeping Arsenal’s hopes alive when he stepped forward to take his attempt.

Knowing he had to score, the Brazilian struck his effort over the crossbar, handing PSG the Champions League title for the second consecutive season. It was a painful conclusion for a player who had contributed so much throughout the campaign and had once again produced a strong performance on the biggest stage.

Reflecting on the moment, Matthew Upson expressed his sympathy for the defender, saying, as quoted by the BBC:

“It’s really difficult to see because he has just carried so much this season , his attitude, his presence, personality, fight. Gabriel has brought it all and he leaves it out there every time.

“To be brave enough to step up, knowing that penalty taking is probably not an amazing part of his game, [shows] he’s got the mentality and the mettle.”

Upson’s comments highlighted the respect Gabriel has earned through his commitment and leadership, despite the unfortunate ending to an otherwise outstanding season.

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