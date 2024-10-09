To be fair to out-of-favour Jesus and Zinchenko, they did originally turn Arsenal into title contenders

Gooners seem to forget that Jesus and Zinchenko turned us into title contenders upon their arrival in 2022.

The pair were brought in from Man City in the summer of 2022 for a combined fee reaching nearly £80million, with the hopes of finally bring back UCL football to the Emirates after their stella careers in Manchester.

They’ve managed to achieve that with us, while playing significant roles in our recent title bids also However there’s no doubt that the pair of them have been on a slow decline since their first campaign with at club, once the first names on the team sheet have found themself well below the pecking, with Zinchenko especially being far from our starting lineup even if he comes back from injury.

A lot of criticism has been directed their way understandably for a lot of reasons with Zinchenko’s defending and Jesus’ finishing being the particular reasons for critique.

With this amount of criticism it’s easy to forget that they’re still very good players in their own right even before they came to Arsenal. Even in their first season with the club they brought something unique to the side that was lacking before, for example Zinchenko allowed Arsenal to play with an inverted fullback due to his unique profile and technical prowess, while Jesus brought that chaos to the frontline that was lacking prior to his move to the club.

This uniqueness along with their experience and elite mentality helped us to mount an unlikely title charge in their first season with the club with the two of them playing significant roles in that title bid despite the long term injury suffered by Jesus half way through that season.

We’ve certainly outgrown them in this Arsenal side, which is in no way, shape or form a disrespect to them, but that’s just the cruel nature of top level football. We cannot underestimate their importance in getting us back challenging again two years ago, they deserve that recognition especially now when their days in this football club are numbered.

What has been the highlight of their time at the club so far gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

