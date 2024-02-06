To be in the fight don’t Eidevall’s Arsenal Women need to get their act together?

Arsenal women lost to West Ham on Sunday, which was unfortunate to say the very least on the subject. Heart-breaking would be somewhat closer to the mark. It was shocking that the Hammers, who had never beaten our Gunners before, won 2-1.

Lia Walti, who captained our Gunners in the second half after Leah Williamson did not return to the pitch, was certainly very frustrated after the match, saying via Arsenal.com:

“I think it was just not good enough today,” said Walti” I think we came here and knew it was going to be a difficult away game. I think we had a good first half, we created a lot and we didn’t allow them to have many chances but we couldn’t finish off the game in the first half. Then, in the second half we had 10/15 really bad minutes and we need to learn not to concede in these moments when we don’t have the best momentum in the game. We lost another game this season with that and it’s very frustrating.”

Although most of us Gooners focused on the negatives of that game, it did have some positives. Emily Fox, for example, continues to demonstrate that she was tailor-made for our right back.

The January addition has been a sight to behold on Arsenal’s right wing since her arrival. With her sprints, dribbles to feed the ball to the strikers, and recovery, making the Gunners look more dangerous.

She did not make a single mistake against West Ham. She was her best self; she really showed why she is a WSL January Player of the Month nominee.

In case you didn’t check them out, here are her stats vs. West Ham.

90 minutes played

89% pass accuracy

4 key passes

3 tackles won

9 recoveries

8/11 duels won

As Gooners, we had no idea how much we needed Fox, but now we do. She was the missing piece of the puzzle. Let’s hope the rest of the pieces fall into place soon.

Arsenal Women need to get their act together to continue to fight for the WSL, the Conti Cup, and the FA Cup – though many believe Arsenal Women can’t win the WSL after three league losses.

What’re your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….