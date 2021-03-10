‘To be quite clear: I don’t feel ashamed of any of those transfers’ Mislintat defends his Arsenal transfer record

Sven Mislintat has defended his ill-fated stint as the head of recruitment at Arsenal, despite most of his signings turning out to be flops.
The German was the Head of Scouting at Arsenal between the end of 2017 and the start of 2019.
He helped the club land the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi.
Among his signings, Aubameyang and Bernd Leno are the only players that are still making a contribution to the team.
Despite the failure of most of his buys, he insists that he doesn’t regret the players that he brought to the Emirates.
Instead, he says he would always defend them because they had the ability to contribute to the team.
He boasted that the signings helped the Gunners reach the final of the Europa League, went unbeaten in 22 games, and amassed a total of 70 points.
Adding that he felt things were going well before his exit.
Mislintat to The Athletic: ‘To be quite clear: I don’t feel ashamed of any of those transfers, on the contrary, I will always defend these guys. Not because they were my players but because they were Arsenal players and capable ones.
‘They were my players but because they were Arsenal players and capable ones. They turned up. The team went unbeaten in 22 games in all competitions, made it to the Europa League final and finished fifth with 70 points.
‘You can say that’s not good enough. But many teams would love to finish fifth now. I felt that we were on the right track and I would have enjoyed the opportunity to develop further at Arsenal.’
I suspect this article will attract numerous responses as in the eyes of many ex professionals turned punters, and of course fans, poor recruitment is considered one of the main reasons for our lack of success during the past 10 years.As a professional with a proven track record before he moved to Arsenal,Mislintat was highly regarded and I was one fan who looked forward to the emergence of quality signings to put us on the road to recovery.What we got was a mixture of good and bad with the likes of Lichtensteiner ,Mik and Sokratis falling into the latter category.To learn that he does not consider any of his signings as being less than”capable” is difficult to comprehend when the Swiz full back and the Greek CB are two of the poorest defenders I have seen in the red shirt.Scouts cannot be expected to get it right on every occasion but these two signings and to a lesser extent, Mik and Torreria, are examples of poor decisions made by a somewhat arrogant individual, who has a high opinion of himself.
His record speaks for itself…plus his Diamond Eye nickname didn’t come from plucking veterans from teams, it was derived from his ability to find hidden gems who were usually younger players…the fact that we chose the crook Raul over Sven is indicative of the kind of mismanagement that has plagued this club for quite some time…at no time in our history did we need someone with his particular skillset more, as we should be employing a more Dortmund/Ajax-like recruitment plan, especially considering the potential financial constraints of the our “self-sufficient” business model