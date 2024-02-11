“To score six goals away” Roy Keane reacts to Arsenal’s win at West Ham

Roy Keane was impressed after watching Arsenal hit West Ham for six at the London Stadium.

Considering the result from the first game when the Hammers secured a shock victory at the Emirates, Arsenal was not expected to find life so easy at the home of the Hammers.

But Mikel Arteta’s men were in superb form and ensured they got the win they needed to keep their fine start to 2024 going.

West Ham was nowhere near as good as Arsenal and the Hammers paid for it by shipping it six goals, which could have been more.

Winning a fixture by such a wide margin away from home is not an easy task, but Arsenal managed it and it impressed Keane.

He said on Sky Sports:

“It’s all positives off the back of last weekend. They’ve just had to keep that momentum going. To score six goals away from home is fantastic.

“We can criticise West Ham all we want but credit to Arsenal. They were efficient, they were strong. The way they won the game with their set pieces and aerial threat.

“They could have scored a few more goals.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning at West Ham so comfortably shows we are created differently, and rivals will worry about our form now.

In the second half of last season, we lost our momentum, but this time, it could be different and we might win the league if we carry on like this