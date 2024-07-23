To win the title this season Arsenal must simply make the Emirates into a fortress

I understand that the ultimate Arsenal dream for most Gooners now is for the club to finally win the league and quench the over-20-year thirst for league glory.

I came across the statistics on Arsenal’s Premier League wins at the Emirates over the last three seasons.

2021/22: 13 out of 19

2022/23: 14 out of 19

2023/24: 15 out of 19

2024/25: ?

After examining the figures highlighted above, a thought occurred to me: I think the next step for Arteta and the lads is to make the Emirates a fortress, making sure we don’t ever lose at home.

Although we’ve made strides in bullying teams while on the road, winning 13 of the 19 away games and losing only 3, we need opponents to dread coming to the Emirates Stadium.

Last season, the Arsenal defence really made it difficult for opponents, conceding only 29 goals and keeping 18 clean sheets; surely that helped us win more.

With the addition of a great defender like Riccardo Calafiori, who can play left back and central defence, it is almost certain we’d have a better defense. A stronger defense could set the groundwork for Arsenal to aim for 19 consecutive victories at home.

What do you think? Can the Emirates Stadium become a fortress?

Darren N

