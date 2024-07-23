To win the title this season Arsenal must simply make the Emirates into a fortress

I understand that the ultimate Arsenal dream for most Gooners now is for the club to finally win the league and quench the over-20-year thirst for league glory.
I came across the statistics on Arsenal’s Premier League wins at the Emirates over the last three seasons.
2021/22: 13 out of 19
2022/23: 14 out of 19
2023/24: 15 out of 19
2024/25: ?
After examining the figures highlighted above, a thought occurred to me: I think the next step for Arteta and the lads is to make the Emirates a fortress, making sure we don’t ever lose at home.
Although we’ve made strides in bullying teams while on the road, winning 13 of the 19 away games and losing only 3, we need opponents to dread coming to the Emirates Stadium.
Last season, the Arsenal defence really made it difficult for opponents, conceding only 29 goals and keeping 18 clean sheets; surely that helped us win more.
With the addition of a great defender like Riccardo Calafiori, who can play left back and central defence, it is almost certain we’d have a better defense. A stronger defense could set the groundwork for Arsenal to aim for 19 consecutive victories at home.
What do you think? Can the Emirates Stadium become a fortress?
Darren N
Yes,with Calafiori covering the left side will solve the problem that we had with Zinchenko and Kiwior.Martinelli will have more freedom to attack.
Darren and Pat, you are spot on, regarding Arteta’s building plans.
Build from the back to win titles at Arsenal. Plus it gives your team confidence and no fear who ever we face if we have an inpenetrable back four and quality DM.
Hopefully back to the area of the Invincibles.
We will also then add a technical quality physical TargetMan to get us 20 goals plus.