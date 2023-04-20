To win the title, Thierry Henry tells Arsenal to “get rid of the emotional part of the game”

Arsenal Need To Get One Thing Right To Be Better Than Man City

Two weeks ago, Arsenal was in control of the PL title race; they were 8 points ahead of their main title rivals, Manchester City. However, starting with the Liverpool game and then the West Ham game last weekend, which both ended in draws, things changed. So how are Arsenal where they are?

In that Liverpool game, in which the Reds had to come back from two goals down, there’s much to blame, but among the many concerns from that game was Granit Xhaka not managing his emotions. In that game, the Swiss international got into a heated physical altercation with Trent Alexander Arnold that saw the silenced Anfield faithful get their voices back and steer Klopp and his boys to a comeback, which saw them pick up a point in a game they were going to lose, probably 2-0. Xhaka’s actions at Anfield were uncalled for, and it is such actions that Thierry Henry says will hinder Arsenal’s chances to be better than their main title rivals, Manchester City, to win the Premier League.

“I don’t know when it was that we last won against City, so that’s going to be a tough one. The last game didn’t reassure me when we played them at home. From the Arsenal point of view, since the beginning of the season, I have been talking about emotions. You don’t win a title on emotions – you win cups – because its one game, then one game,” said Henry on CBS Sports, as quoted by the Mirror.

“38 games – you can’t be too emotional about it, but you’ve seen recently how emotional we’ve been. So far, we were not expected to be there. You still have hope, we’re still ahead, Man City still have to win games to get ahead of us. It is still there in front of you, but get rid of the emotional part of the game.”

Arteta’s rallying call this season has been his team being able to control what they can. If they can just practise that in the remaining weeks of the season, then they can get the job done and end the almost 20-year league title drought.

“When you watch City – this is where Arsenal need to get to – they look composed whatever the result is,” added the Frenchman.

Winning the Premier League wasn’t going to be easy, and as such, Arteta and his boys must do everything to do what many thought was impossible for them to do.

COYG!

Darren N

