Today is the day that Arsenal must start negotiating with Newcastle for Guimaraes

One thing is certain: Mikel Arteta and his colleagues are eager to add a quality midfielder to Arsenal’s squad this summer. And I’m concerned that we haven’t yet signed one of the best fits for our midfield engine, Bruno Guimaraes. For a player we really valued, it’s strange that nothing has come up in recent weeks regarding us attempting to activate his £100 million release clause.
Guimaraes’ £100 million release clause was to be active between June 1st and ended last night, June 24th. After which, the Magpies will be free to sell him at any desired price.
⚪️⚫️ Bruno Guimarães’ release clause worth £100m into his contract at Newcastle will expire tonight at 23.59pm UK time. pic.twitter.com/8qkRgcfofV
Guimaraes, along with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, would be an excellent addition to the Arsenal midfield engine.
The Brazilian’s stats last season were excellent.
He had the most fouls won (108)
Won the most duels (285)
Regained the most possessions (236)
He also contributed 10 assists and seven goals. The 26-year-old was also the player with the greatest distance travelled in the Premier League last season with 437 km, approximately 12 km per match (though he missed a game).
Many football supporters expect us to compete with Manchester City for his signature. It’s fantastic that they didn’t try to exercise his release clause. Clearly, our Arsenal also did not attempt to exercise his release clause.
However, the stats above highlight why Bruno Guimarães should be the top priority for Gunners’ transfer objectives. We may have missed closing his deal at £100 million, but who knows? Other than the fact that Newcastle might let him leave for £100 million more, they could also end up letting him leave for less.
Arsenal simply needs to bring them to the discussion table.
Darren N
Wow! The entitlement of this journalist. The £100M window has closed, so there’s no chance of signing him as we can charge what we like for him. He’s happy, he’s under contract and Arsenal have nothing to wite about today.
Exactly arsenal all of a sudden seem to they think are Real Madrid. He is not leaving and if he does it will be above £100,000,000.
You can have longstaff though he’s available?
Bruno is no longer for sale. At any price. Eddie Howe made it quite clear that the clause had a specific time period for a reason – once finished they will not discuss Bruno sale any further thus ending any further speculation on his future and allowing them to build the team around him next season. Why are Arsenal fans so dense.
No one has activated his release clause because we all know he will be sold for less as the barcodes need to sell before they can invest in anyone else and have problems with FFP/PRS. No way will he go anywhere for the amounts being mentioned above⬆️, more likely £60-85 million and I think the Old Lady is favourite to sign him or certainly another really big club, like us, City or Liverpool maybe😉
Bruno doesn’t want to leave at the moment. If he did, it would be for a top club ( so not Arsenal). NUFC only £ 20m short on FFP so don’t need to sell other then fringe players and once into the next three year cycle under no financial pressure whatsoever. Be assured Bruno is not going to Arsenal. The fact some Arsenal fans think it’s even a possibility is really quite funny.
If he wanted to go to a big club he would never have signed for you Barcodes, as you lot are the Spurs of the North !
@Kevin
So you think if we got serious for him he would turn us down to stay at Newcastle? I also remember West Ham fans laughing at us about Declan Rice. Then boom…
I hear that Arteta is going to extend Ramsdales contract with a buy out clause of £100 million.
According to Newcastle that will make Ramsdale now worth £100 million, because his buy out clause says so(so it must be what he’s worth!).
Maybe seeing as Newcastle are interested in Ramsdale, they could offer a straight swap for the overpriced £100 million Ramsdale for the overpriced £100 million Guimaraes seeing as they will become the same in value after Ramsdales new buy out clause.
A players value according to the media and Newcastle, is all to do with the players buy out clause value, not what their really worth!
My gut feeling is that this window is not going to be one for the mega deals of 80, and 90 and 100+ millions. Clubs are going to be cautiously realistic in the amounts of money they are willing to shell out for players no matter how “good” the players are perceived to be.
Selling clubs will be forced to tone down on their expectations of mega money for their overrated players.
With FFP and PSR breathing down everybody’s necks, I foresee a more shrewd and stingy approach by buying clubs this term. And it’s about time if you ask me. The long-term sustainability of our beautiful game must be jealously guarded.
So, for me, Newcastle can keep their Guimaraes and wait till eternity for a buyer who will give them 120million!
Arsenal can get an equally good, or even better, player for far less.