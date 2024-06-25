Today is the day that Arsenal must start negotiating with Newcastle for Guimaraes

One thing is certain: Mikel Arteta and his colleagues are eager to add a quality midfielder to Arsenal’s squad this summer. And I’m concerned that we haven’t yet signed one of the best fits for our midfield engine, Bruno Guimaraes. For a player we really valued, it’s strange that nothing has come up in recent weeks regarding us attempting to activate his £100 million release clause.

Guimaraes’ £100 million release clause was to be active between June 1st and ended last night, June 24th. After which, the Magpies will be free to sell him at any desired price.

⚪️⚫️ Bruno Guimarães’ release clause worth £100m into his contract at Newcastle will expire tonight at 23.59pm UK time. pic.twitter.com/8qkRgcfofV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2024

Guimaraes, along with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, would be an excellent addition to the Arsenal midfield engine.

The Brazilian’s stats last season were excellent.

He had the most fouls won (108)

Won the most duels (285)

Regained the most possessions (236)

He also contributed 10 assists and seven goals. The 26-year-old was also the player with the greatest distance travelled in the Premier League last season with 437 km, approximately 12 km per match (though he missed a game).

Many football supporters expect us to compete with Manchester City for his signature. It’s fantastic that they didn’t try to exercise his release clause. Clearly, our Arsenal also did not attempt to exercise his release clause.

However, the stats above highlight why Bruno Guimarães should be the top priority for Gunners’ transfer objectives. We may have missed closing his deal at £100 million, but who knows? Other than the fact that Newcastle might let him leave for £100 million more, they could also end up letting him leave for less.

Arsenal simply needs to bring them to the discussion table.

Darren N

