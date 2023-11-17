Today’s Arsenal international roundup ft Raya, Elneny, Martinelli scores but Tomiyasu fatigued

Today’s international round up

There’s was a lot of international action last night to catch up on, which saw a few of our Arsenal men play for their countries in the last international break of the year, here’s the round up of the first set of matches.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was set to play for his country Japan in their 5-0 thumping over Myanmar, but wasn’t named in the match day squad and was announced by the Japanese manager Hajime Moriyasu that Tomiyasu was set to miss the first round of the international break due to fatigue and nothing serious.

Mohammed Elneny started a played a full 90 minutes for Egypt as they look to qualify for the next World cup, walking away 6-0 winners over Djibouti, with a dominant performance throughout the whole game. Elneny looked solid in the middle and was a key part in Egypt build up to goals, walking away with all three points and currently sit top of their qualifying group.

David Raya started and played a full 90 minutes between the sticks for Spain, earning his third cap for his country and helping them walk away easy 3-1 winners over Cyprus after a dominant performance from his compatriots. Unfortunately, he couldn’t manage to walk away with a clean sheet after a late goal from Cyprus was put into the goal after a lovely through ball found the striker who put the ball past Raya. Although he didn’t get the clean sheet, he looked very confident on the ball and ended the match completing 25/26 of his passes and made some decent saves when called upon.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli both started for Brazil in their 2-1 loss against Colombia. Martinelli himself scoring his first goal for his country just 4 minutes in, getting on the end of a perfectly timed pass from Vinicius Junior to put Brazil 1-0 up. Unfortunately for our Brazilian’s, it was a game of two halves and Colombia managed to get back into the game with two second half goals. Gabriel Magalhaes played 82 minutes and had a decent game but was caught out on a few occasions and probably wasn’t at his very best.

Young keeper Karl Hein started in between the sticks for Estonia in their 2-0 loss to Austria, although Hein had two goals go into his net in the first half, he had a good performance all things considered and in my opinion was let down by his defenders a few times, Estonia currently sitting bottom of their qualifying group after a tough qualifying group.

Plenty more action to come though as England look to face off against Malta, where we could see Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka and Decland Rice get some minutes. Poland face off against the Czech Republic where we could see defender Jakob Kiwior get some minutes for his country and Italy look to face off against North Macedonia where we’re likely to see Jorginho get some needed minutes.

What’s your thoughts on the international break so far Gooners?

Daisy Mae

