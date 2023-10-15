Today’s Arsenal internationals roundup ft Partey, Havertz and Zinchenko

International duty for three Gooners

The international break continues for another week and what has already been an eventful few games for our Arsenal players, three more Gooners stepped up last night to play for their countries.

Oleksander Zinchenko started and played 76 minutes for Ukraine in their 2-0 victory over North Macedonia in the 7th round of the EURO Qualifiers last night. Playing in the midfield and dropping into defence when needed, Zinchenko played a huge part in getting the win over North Macedonia.

Picking up an assist for their first goal, which started a dominant display from the Ukrainians side, after a tap onto his striker and a deflected shot into the back of the North Macedonian keepers net, saw Ukraine take the lead 1-0. Helping his country walk away victorious and with all three points, putting them level with Italy in the qualifying group, just behind on goal difference. Leaving the Ukraine in a prime position to overtake Italy and qualify for next year’s Euro’s. Ukraine will face off against Malta next week on their path to 2024 Euro Qualification.

Kai Havertz also made an appearance for his country Germany in their 3-1 friendly win over The USA, Havertz was brought onto the pitch in the 62nd minutes to see off the game, a good cameo for him and created a few chances and looked impossible to get past, retaining the ball well and seeing off the win with a lot of composure. Completing 14/15 passes and 19 touches in just 28 minutes, Havertz brought a lot of energy to a game that looked to be lacking energy. Germany faces off against Mexico next week in their second friendly of the international break.

Thomas Partey started and played 45 minutes for Ghana in their 2-0 friendly defeat to Mexico, Partey being a huge reason why the scores were level at half time, having an impressive first half and keeping Ghana in the game by making some important tackles and interceptions. Completing 82% of his attempted passes and had lots of the ball throughout the first half. Partey was brought off for the second half and Ghana then conceded two goals which saw them walk away defeated. Ghana play the USA for another friendly match next week where Partey is expected to start again.

Another busy night for our men on international duty and only another week till we get some club football back in London.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

