Today’s Euro 2024 roundup – Havertz makes the knockouts and will Jorginho join him tonight?

Our Arsenal players are currently away with their countries at the Euro’s and the Copa America and Arsenal fans continue to be blessed with watching our players continue their good form for their national sides as we wait for the new season and pre-season to begin. Here’s run down of everything that happened yesterday.

Germany faced off against Switzerland in a clash that was ridiculously close the whole game. The game ended 1-1 after a early goal from Switzerland put Germany on the back foot and a late goal in extra time from Germany to level the scores. Kai Havertz started up front and centre and had a very good game up front.

Havertz played a full 90 minutes and had a fair few chances on goal, hitting the woodwork and coming very close on a few occasions but was kept out by the Switzerland goalkeeper. He finished the game with 48 touches and walked away with 28/30 (93%) accurate passes and looked very good when on the ball. Luckily Germany have won both of their previous games in the Euro’s and have qualified for the next round of the tournament where they will play the runner up of Group C.

Kieran Tierney’s Scotland were knocked out of the tournament after a later winner from Hungary in the dying minutes of the game. Tierney obviously didn’t make the match day squad after pulling up with a hamstring injury against Switzerland in their 1-1 draw. Tierney’s future at the club now hangs in the balance and a player who we were looking likely to sell, might end up staying due to this injury.

Later today Spain will play Albania where we could see David Raya in between the sticks but it does seem unlikely as Unai Simon has been Spain’s number one choice in keeper this tournament, but you never know, Spain have already qualified for the next round of the tournament and could see this as the perfect time to give Raya some minutes.

Italy then face off against Croatia where Jorginho will likely get at least 45 minutes for his country. He was taken off early in the second half against Spain in their 1-0 loss, but he is likely to get a start. This is a must win game for the holders and Jorginho will need to be at his best against a Croatian side that’s struggled so far.

