Today’s international round up – Havertz scores again and Saka and Rice in action tonight

Yesterday we entered the knockout stages of the Euro’s and got to see Gabriel play for Brazil in the Copa America. With lots of action left to go in both tournaments and plenty of Arsenal players getting minutes for their country, here’s a run down of the last 24 hours of international football.

Brazil walked away 4-1 winners against Paraguay in the second round of the Copa America. Brazil had a rough start to the campaign after drawing in the first round to Costa Rica. Gabriel came on for the dying minutes of the game to help secure the win and Martinelli was named in the squad but didn’t get any minutes.

Jorginho’s Italy and the reigning holders of the Euros were knocked out after a 2-0 loss to Switzerland, a big shock for the tournament as they were expected to do well but just couldn’t do it. Jorginho made the match day squad but didn’t get any minutes for his country.

Then Germany faced off against Denmark and walked away 2-0 winners and our very own Kai Havertz stepped up to the spot to put Germany in front after a handball in the box, firing the ball into the bottom right corner of the net, beating the keeper and putting Germany in front just after half time. Havertz started and played a full 90 minutes up top for Germany, having a fair few chances but wasn’t lucky enough to score from open play. He walked away with 52 touches and 25/30 (83%) accurate passes. Germany is now through to the quarter finals of the Euro’s and will face either Spain or Georgia.

England are getting set to face off against Slovakia today where we should be expecting a few changes in the squad from Gareth Southgate, but I highly doubt that means either Saka or Rice, who have had a somewhat difficult start to the campaign but have become a key part of Southgate’s set up so far. Ramsdale is unlikely to start or get any minutes, but you never know.

Then finally, Spain will go up against Georgia where David Raya is unlikely to get any minutes for the knockout stages but did empress against Albania where he managed to keep a clean sheet, but I highly doubt that Luis De La Fuente will choice to start Raya over Simon, but you never know!

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

