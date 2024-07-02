Today’s international roundup for Arsenal players – Only Saliba gets involved

Today’s international round up

We have entered into the knockout stages of this year’s Euro’s and are about to enter the knockout stages of the Copa America later on tonight as we get set to watch 6 Arsenal player’s enter the knockouts of the Euro’s and Gabriel’s Brazil to hopefully push through to the knockout stages of the Copa America. Here’s a round up of everything Arsenal internationally related.

First off William Saliba’s France made it through to the quarter finals of the Euro’s after a 1-0 win against Belgium. Belgium put up a good fight for 90% of the game but conceded a late goal in 85th minute due to an own goal and were knocked out of the tournament. Saliba started and played another full 90 minutes at centre back, impressing again after another solid game in defence.

Saliba hasn’t conceded a goal from open play yet and has become a key factor in France’s success and has shown the world just how good he is. Having 78 touches and completing 64/66 (97%) of his passes, Saliba has been consistently solid and has managed to seal his spot in a star-studded French side. France will now play Portugal in the quarter finals for what should be action packed game that could go either way.

Trossard was named on the bench for Belgium, but for the first time this tournament, wasn’t given any minutes and was knocked out and sent home after a hard campaign for the winger and his country.

Turning to Copa America, Gabriel Magalhaes’s Brazil will face off against Colombia in their hopes to qualify for the round of 16 knockout stages of the competition. Brazil currently sit 2nd in their group behind Colombia and could go to the top with a win. Colombia have won both of their matches and have been in great form since the start, but Brazil will look to change that and hope to finish the group on top.

Gabriel hasn’t started for Brazil yet and has only got to play 4 minutes of football, so he is unlikely to start but you never know. Arsenal fans will be hoping he gets his chance to shine as he’s been such a key part of our success last season and deserves some minutes for his country, having said that, it’s tough competition with Marquinhos being Brazil’s go to guy. Martinelli hasn’t fared much better and has only played 7 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Costa Rica.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

