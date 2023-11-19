Today’s international roundup – Havertz scores and Saliba gets some minutes

Today’s international round up

Our Arsenal men continue their international football, as Arsenal fans wait for the Premier League action to resume. As we approach the end of the first round of games for our Arsenal lads, here’s a run down of all of last night’s international action.

Germany faced off against Turkey and lost 3-2 in an international friendly, where we saw Kai Havertz start and play a full 90 minutes for his country. Getting on the scoresheet himself after just 4 minutes and some great ball work from his German teammates. Leroy Sane unselfishly cutting the ball back straight to the feet of Havertz who buried the ball into the bottom let hand corner to put Germany in front and well and truly in the driving seat. Playing a bit of a makeshift role in defence, Havertz had a impressive game. Unfortunately, Havertz and his team couldn’t finish the job and after a hard-fought match, walked away defeated.

France had a field day against Gibraltar and ended up putting whopping 14 goals past the Gibraltar keeper, scoring 3 goals in the first 18 minutes and completely dominating the game. William Saliba didn’t start but was brought on for the last 10 minutes of the game. While on the pitch he didn’t step a foot wrong, completing 100% of his passes and even though he wasn’t on the pitch for long, it was good to see him get some minutes for his country and in such a historic win.

Tonight, we could see a few more Arsenal players get some minutes for their countries. Egypt and Mohammed Eleny will look to face off against Sierra Leone as they hope to qualify for the World Cup, currently sitting top of their group and look favourites for automatic promotion.

Leandro Trossard and Belgium look to face off against Azerbaijan in their last round of the 2024 Euro’s qualification, currently sitting second in their group and have already been guaranteed automatic promotion after dominating their group alongside Austria.

David Raya and Spain will face off against Georgia, Spain already qualified for the Euro’s after a dominant display throughout the group stages. Raya did start the last match and with qualifying already guaranteed, I’d expect him to get another start for his country.

And young keeper Karl Hein is likely to start Estonia’s match against Sweden, Estonia currently sitting bottom on their group and have only managed to get a point and Sweden also without the chance of qualifying after a difficult group stage for both teams.

What’s your thoughts on the international break so far Gooners?

