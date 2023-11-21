Today’s international roundup of Arsenal players – Rice and Saka play 90 mins but Zinchenko fails to qualify

Today’s international round up

Another eventful night for the Arsenal players and fans in the international break as we edge closer to the Premier League return on Saturday. Up to four players were involved in Monday night’s action and this is the run down of everything you need to know internationally.

England faced off against North Macedonia and walked away sharing the points. Ending their Euro’s qualifying stage undefeated. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka both started for England, and both had very good games. Rice hitting the woodwork early on and was unlucky not to score a blinder. Playing a full 90 minutes he took control of the midfield, ending the game with a 97% pass completion. Saka played just under 90 minutes and set up a lovely assist to Jack Grealish who put the ball in the back of the net, but VAR later ruled it offside. Hugging the right wing but tracking back, recovering the ball when needed and pushing everyone forward. Aaron Ramsdale made the bench but didn’t get any minutes. England walk away qualified for next year’s Euro’s and more importantly, our players return to London in good shape.

Italy faced off against The Ukraine in an all important must win match that ended 0-0 on equal terms. Both sat on equal points in the group, Italy only above on goal difference, Ukraine needed the win to qualify and fell just short. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jorginho both started for their respected countries, but Jorginho was to have the better night. Playing just over 70 minutes, he looked solid when on the pitch, ending the game with a 97% pass completion and was constantly winning the ball back. Zinchenko too ended the game with a 97% pass completion and saw a lot of the ball, but the game came down to two great performances from both keepers. Italy going through on goal difference and knocking Ukraine out of next year’s tournament.

We could see another 7 Arsenal players play for their countries in the last game of this international break. Tomiyasu’s Japan will look to face off against Syria as they look to qualifying for the World Cup, Japan have won their last 7 games and look to be in great form.

France will face off against Greece, already qualified and coming off an absolute thumping against Gibraltar in a 14-0 win the other day, Arsenal fans will be hoping that William Saliba gets the opportunity for some more playing time for his country. Coming on late in their dominating win and didn’t step a foot wrong when on the pitch.

Brazil will face off against Argentina in what is set to be a blockbuster match. Brazil on a run of bad form at the moment will be looking to bounce back. Arsenal fans could see all three Gabriel’s make an appearance, including Jesus who has been pictured in full training this week.

Both Kai Havertz and Jakub Kiwior’s countries have friendlies. Germany against Austria and Poland against Latvia. Arsenal fans will be hoping to see both get minutes before returning to London.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

